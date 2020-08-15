Kiwanis selling pork loin Saturday
ANGOLA — The Angola 101 Lakes Kiwanis will be selling grilled pork loins Saturday in the parking lot at Aspen Dental, 1555 N. Wayne St., Angola starting at 10 a.m. and until sold out.
ANGOLA — The Angola 101 Lakes Kiwanis will be selling grilled pork loins Saturday in the parking lot at Aspen Dental, 1555 N. Wayne St., Angola starting at 10 a.m. and until sold out.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.