KENDALLVILLE — The statewide Light the Night Virtual Event benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is just days away, but there’s still time to register, join a team, and raise funds to support cancer research and cancer patients and their families.
This year, to provide a COVID-19-safe experience for teams and patients, the annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk is joining with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Indiana Chapter to hold the virtual event from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Even though teams from across the state will participate virtually, team members — armed with their lanterns designating them as a cancer survivor, supporter, or someone who lost a loved one to cancer —can engage in traditional Light the Night activities. They can honor family members and friends in the virtual Remembrance Pavilion. Those who have successfully battled blood cancer can share their strength and courage in the virtual Survivors Circle.
There will be an uplifting and inspiring ceremony that pays tribute to those whose lives have been affected by leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma. And while participants won’t be walking together this year, there will be an opportunity during the virtual event to go outside for a mini-Light the Night walk.
Northeast Indiana teams and participants are encouraged to share photos from their watch parties and mini-walks on the Northeast Indiana Light the Night Facebook page, facebook.com/LightTheNightNEI.
The Community Learning Center in Kendallville, which sits along the traditional Light the Night route at 401 E. Diamond St., will be lit up for the virtual event.
Individuals from across Northeast Indiana, including Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Whitley, and Allen counties, can register for the virtual event and raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lightthenight.org/events/northeast-indiana.
There’s also a link for those who wish to donate to an individual or team. Prior to the virtual event, which will be hosted on Zoom, participants will receive an email with information on how to join the festivities Saturday evening.
The statewide Light the Night fundraising goal is $850,000. Northeast Indiana sponsors for the 2020 virtual event are AMI Investment Management, Inc., Black & Ramer Insurance LLC, Bollhoff, Inc., Campbell & Fetter Bank, Community State Bank, Dekko Investment Services, Diehm Construction, Inc., KPC Media Group, Scott Frick CPA, and Shepherd’s Family Auto Group.
Light the Night raises money for awareness, research, education, and patient services provided by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers.
LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research, and since 2017, 84% of all blood cancer drugs approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration have been backed by LLS. In addition, blood cancer research has led to advances in finding treatments for other cancers, including bone, prostate, brain, breast, and ovarian cancers.
For more information about the 2020 Light the Night Virtual Event, please contact Emilee Deming, campaign development manager, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 260-349-2558, or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/LightTheNightNEI.
Founded in 1949, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org, or contact the Information Resource Center at 800-955-4572 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
