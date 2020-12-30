ANGOLA — The three Masonic Lodges from Steuben County celebrated the Feast of St. John on Monday at the Angola Masonic Lodge on the Public Square.
There are more than 300 members in the three Lodges, which includes Angola Lodge No. 236, Star Lodge No. 225, Orland, and Northeastern Lodge No. 210, Fremont. In the past there have been Masonic Lodges in Hamilton, Hudson and Pleasant Lake.
On Monday, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, a member of Angola Lodge No. 236, was the speaker. A charity basket was passed to collect money for a person in need.
The celebration honored the county’s ancestors who were Masons, which have been organized locally since the 1860s in Steuben County, and to reflect on the current membership and the future desires of the Lodges.
Each Masonic Lodge has its own set of officers and meet monthly at their respective Lodge buildings. Once a person joins a Masonic Lodge, they have the opportunity to join appendant bodies of Masonry, which includes the York Rite, Scottish Rite, Shrine and Eastern Star.
Area men are encouraged to look at Masonic websites to seek out the purposes of membership.
Angola Lodge No. 236 has its own website at angolamasoniclodge.com, which shows the current leadership and activities of the Lodge. Inquires are welcome to the worshipful masters of the three Lodges: Barret Sanborn of Angola No. 236; Alan Rossi of Northeastern No. 210 and Bob Treesh of Star No. 225.
