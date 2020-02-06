ANGOLA — Sonya Dintaman, director of the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, spoke at the January meeting of the Association of Professional and Business Women.
Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Woods, 701 W. Harcourt Road, Angola. Those interested in learning more about the group can contact president Charlene Pool at 475-5438.
Dintaman spoke about the various services offered at the library. They include building communities, connecting people to information and promoting literacy. The library has partnered with various organizations to provide learning experiences, including the Steuben County Woodworkers.
Student of the month was Sydney Reffeitt. She plans to attend Trine University and major in education. She is active in her school and community activities.
