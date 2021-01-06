KENDALLVILLE — Move over, Pilates, take a hike, Zumba, because there’s a new health craze taking gyms and…farms...everywhere by storm.
Goat yoga, or “goga,” is the latest sensation to sweep the Internet. It’s a yoga workout, but with the addition of goats, and all the cool “kids” are lining up to practice their downward-facing goat and happy baby poses.
In this guide, goat-yoga instructor Gus will tell you all you need to know about this hilarious fitness phenomenon and show how you can join in the fun and flourish just like your farmyard friends.
“A Beginner’s Guide to Goat Yoga” by Sarah Jackson will be available to read in the Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City through Jan. 31.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.