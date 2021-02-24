Trinity Church
to host blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — An American Red Cross Blood Drive and Antibody Testing will be held Friday, March 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 229 S. State St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All blood donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test. COVID-19 protocols will be practiced.
Blood donations are desperately needed due to severe weather cancellations of many blood drives. To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the sponsor code “tumckend” when required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.