ALBION — The Noble County Master Gardeners 4-H Awards committee has approved an incentive program for the county’s 4-H Garden Project. The committee’s goal is to teach 4-H members about growing vegetables while learning about soil, plant nutrition, diseases and plant care.
The committee also wants to encourage 4-H members to participate in the Garden collection, Herbs, Single Vegetable and Education Poster/Display projects. New this year, a “just for fun” class invites 4-H members to exhibit the Largest Head of Cabbage.
Garden project winners will receive a gift card or cash prize from the Noble County Master Gardeners Association in the categories below:
Overall Grand Champion Garden Collection plate: $100
Reserve Grand Champion Garden Collection plate: $50
Grand Champion Herb: $50
Reserve Grand Champion Herb: $50
Grand Champion Single Vegetable: $50
Reserve Grand Champion Single Vegetable: $50
Grand Champion Education Poster: $50
Reserve Grand Champion Education Poster and Display or Notebook winner: $50
Just for Fun Class 2022: Best and Largest Head of Cabbage: $50. This class is open to 4-H members in Grades 3-12. The class must have more than one participant to hold the class and receive the award. (Must have more than one participant to hold this class and receive the award- this is for grades 3 to 12)
Purple and blue ribbon winners and Mini 4-H members will receive a cash or prize as well. Garden projects will be on display during the Noble County Community Fair.
Sara Weeks serves as president of the Noble County Master Gardeners. She said Noble County organization believes in “Helping Others Grow.” Master Gardeners have the goal of getting people excited and curious about how things grow and where food comes from, and that includes children.
“The prizes and incentive gifts are for the 4-Hers to hopefully assist them with their project costs next year,” Weeks said. “Seeds are expensive to purchase, as is equipment, cages, fencing and plant food or fertilizers. We look at this project as another scholarship in many ways and we feel it reaches more individuals”
The Master Gardeners have held a Garden Workshop series the past two years, where the 4-Hers experience hands-on skills such as transplanting tomatoes or herbs, starting seeds, planting flower containers and taking tours to a farm with hoop houses used to grow plants earlier in the season, large vegetable gardens, and a commercial greenhouses. Dennis Parr of Park Farm, Kendallville, and Jason Becker of Countryscapes and Gardens, Ligonier, shared their knowledge with 4-H members.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program designed to meet the gardening information needs of the community. To become certified as a Purdue Extension Master Gardener, participants must complete the EMG Basic Training program and contribute a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer activity on behalf of the program.
After completing the training program and passing the final examination, participants will be recognized as Master Gardener interns. Once interns have completed their initial 40 hours of volunteer service, they will be certified as Purdue Extension Master Gardeners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.