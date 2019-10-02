ANGOLA — Everyone can join the fun at the Steuben County Special Olympic Bowl-A-Thon at Angola Bowl, 2305 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Bowlers from the community are encouraged to get pledges and bowl a frame on Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m.
Donations go to the Steuben County program, directed by Jan Wilson, which serves both youth and adult athletes in local, regional and state sports throughout the year.
Athletes will compete in their own bowlathon on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Each needs a minimum pledge of $5 to bowl. To sponsor an athlete, call Wilson at 243-1873.
Registration forms are available at Angola Bowl. Those with a minimum of $20 in pledges can check in on Oct. 13 to bowl one game at no cost. Team challenges are welcomed.
