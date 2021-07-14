KENDALLVILLE – The Kendallville Public Library is bringing a panel of local history buffs together to shed some light on items of historical significance to Noble County. This event is Wednesday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library.
The panel includes Amanda Blackman, Terry Housholder, Mike Mapes and Bill Shultz, who each hold a wealth of knowledge in areas of local history. At this event, Blackman will bring Strand Theatre memorabilia to share, while Housholder has a 1914 photograph of every Kendallville downtown business owner to show, with short biographies.
Participants are encouraged to bring items to share. If bringing items, register here: kendallvillelibrary.libnet.info/event/5051190.
In advance, please submit a photo or description of the item to Leah Dresser at ldresser@kendallvillelibrary.org so our panelists can get a head start on digging up some information.
Those who are attending the history presentation, but not bringing an artifact, may register here: kendallvillelibrary.libnet.info/event/5051196. This event is free for everyone.
