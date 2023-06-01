AUBURN — The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma honored its Grants-in-Aid scholarship recipients at its May 16 meeting at the Willennar Genealogy Center in Auburn.
Rachel Becker of Noble County and Olivia Rigby of DeKalb County were awarded scholarships for the pursuit of their academics in education. They were recognized at senior honor nights in DeKalb and Noble counties.
President Leslie Hamman presided at the meeting, with officers serving as hostesses. Hamman gave an overview of the business that was presented at the recent Indiana State Convention. Gayle Wisner was introduced and welcomed as a new member.
Members were reminded to continue donations of new or gently used books for the Women’s Care Center in Auburn as a part of the Books in Hand project.
In recognition of Founder’s Day, Bev Ellert presented a background of the society in honor of the 12 women who founded Delta Kappa Gamma in appreciation for women educators.
The next meeting will be Gamma Lambda’s 45th anniversary. Joyce Phillips is hostess for this special chapter milestone, to be held June 6 at the Community Foundation DeKalb County building in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.