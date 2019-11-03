KENDALLVILLE — Hundreds of children, families and residents of three nursing homes enjoyed Halloween on the Elks sponsored by Kendallville Elks Lodge No. 1194.
The Elks sponsored trick or treating at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville Manor, and Hickory Creek, according to Steve Kramer, public relations chairman. The lodge spent $1,700 on candy, and its members also donated candy.
"Over $2,000 worth of treats were shared between the three facilities," Kramer said. "Hundreds of children — many related to the residents — participated in this inter-generational community fall event. The Elks lodge hopes next Halloween to supply candy to every nursing home in Kendallville. The joy this event brings to the residents and the children is priceless. It's unbelievable seeing the elderly interact with the kids."
During the last week of October, Lutheran Life Village held its event on Tuesday, Kendallville Manor on Wednesday and Hickory Creek on Halloween evening.
"The lodge believes in celebration of youth and the elderly, and this is a perfect venue to reach many in our community through this social local outreach," Kramer said.
