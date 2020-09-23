KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living is offering virtual exercise classes on ZOOM.
Zumba with Maria Campos: Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m., $8 for four sessions. Call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register and receive a link for the video call. Each series of four sessions begin the first Thursday of the month.
Barre Class with Brittany Mazzola: Wednesdays, 5:45-6:30 p.m., $10 for 5 sessions. Join Brittany, a certified barre and yoga instructor, for 45 minutes of toning for the entire body. This low-impact exercise can be modified for all levels. Classes can be done with little or no equipment. Call 260-347-8125 to register for this virtual event and receive a link for the video call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.