MERRILLVILLE — April has been proclaimed Safe Digging Month in the state of Indiana and NIPSCO is reminding customers and contractors to always call 811 at least two business days prior to starting any digging project.
Making this free call will ensure the dig site is marked with paint or flags where the approximate underground public utility lines are located.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Making a free call to 811 or contacting Indiana811.org at least two business days before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service for themselves and neighbors and keep communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.
Whether you’re installing a mailbox, planting trees or performing any other outdoor digging project, NIPSCO encourages you to take the following steps:
• Always call 811 or enter a request online at Indiana811.org two business days before the start of any digging project.
• Tell neighbors, coworkers, family and friends about 811 if they discuss their plans for an outdoor home improvement project with you.
• Plan ahead – Indiana 811 is always open. Although Indiana 811 is always open 24/7, the law defines a “working day” as every day except Saturday, Sunday, and state or national holidays.
• Avoid starting projects until you’re sure all lines have been marked. When you call 811, you will hear a list of companies that should respond.
• Choose another location on the property for a project if the original planned site is near utility line markings.
• If your excavation is within two feet of any marked facility, only use hand tools or vacuum excavation with extreme caution.
• If you have hired a contractor to complete your project, confirm that he or she has made a call to 811 before doing any digging. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
• After the site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging carefully around the marked areas.
By calling 811, a trained utility line locator will visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground public utility lines with paint or flags.
Each color of paint and/or flag represents a unique type of underground utility. The color code guide can tell you which colors indicate which type of utility and where to avoid digging. The utility flags may be removed once the project is fully complete.
See the complete color code guide and to learn more information on NIPSCO.com/811.
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties.
NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.
