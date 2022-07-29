Food trucks coming to CLC
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center will host food trucks on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, from noon to 3 p.m. The food trucks will serve the public as well as participants at the Global Leadership Summit
Thursday’s food trucks are Twisted Smoke BBQ, Street Tacos, Jacks Rollin’ Food Shack and House of Brisket.
Friday’s food trucks are Drop It Like It’s Tot, Wicked Good Cupcakes, Street tacos and House of Brisket.
A food truck will also be present at the CLC’s Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 9. The food truck will serve adult beverages at the Tuesday night market, along with live music and an apple dumpling sale by Life and Family Services. A euchre tournament will take place that evening inside the CLC building.
Restaurant collecting school supplies for foster kids
KENDALLVILLE — Pizza Hut restaurant in Kendallville is accepting donations of school supplies through Aug 5 to distribute free of charge to children in foster care.
Any items that children need for school will be accepted. A drop box is in the restaurant to collect donations.
KPL, CLC to sponsor ‘Crawdads’ movie at The Strand
KENDALLVILLE — Register soon to attend a free showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Aug. 10 at The Strand Theatre. The movies is sponsored by the Kendallville Public Library and Community Learning Center.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org for more information.
