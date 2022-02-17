Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 49F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.