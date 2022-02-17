It might feel like deep winter out there, but Noble County Master Gardeners are speaking SPRING this March 12 with the 4th Annual Symposium – “Seed to Soil.”
Held at West Noble Middle School Charger Hall at 5194 U.S. 33, Ligonier, this fun and educational event will have a variety of interesting speakers and different subjects for the backyard gardener to an advanced master grower.
All programs are open to the public, so bring a friend or two. Registration deadline is Feb. 28, and the $40 fee includes a choice of lunch, snacks and handout materials. Late registration will not include lunch or “at the door” registrations.
A great bonus to individual gardeners who are seeking continuing education credits, this symposium counts as 5 hours of educational credits! So, get your registration form in, ONE per person please! Registration forms can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ncmg.in, the Noble County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
There will be vendors from all over northeast Indiana offering products and advice from native plants to crochet, garden tools, soy candles, wood carvings and wood décor, artwork and birdhouses and more. Purdue Extension will have a table along with Merry Lea Environmental Center to update you on upcoming events and seed sharing.
The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with visiting vendors and refreshment. Snack breaks and an extended 11:30 a.m. lunch will allow many opportunities to visit the on-site vendors.
9 a.m.: The program begins with a welcome from Sara Weeks, president of Noble County Master Gardeners and announcements from Ann Kline, Noble County Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.
9:15 a.m.: Session #1, “Improving Soil Structure and Soil Health” with Jamie Bultemeier of A&L Great Lakes, director of sales and marketing. A Certified Crop Advisor and Professional Agronomist, Jamie will help us all understand how important it is to understand what makes up the structure of your soil. Preparing the correct soil for specific plantings can hugely increase your gardening success.
10:30 a.m.: Session #2, “Community Composting” will be the topic with James and Megan Masterson from GroundDown in Fort Wayne. Their mission is Sustain/ Nourish/ Thrive, prevent food waste from becoming landfill sludge, rejuvenate your soil, and provide toxin-free solutions that beautify your garden and lawn. Healthy food and a healthy planet are not mutually exclusive. This session should assist the gardener in successful composting and improved soil health.
1 p.m.: Session #3, “What’s New for 2022”by Ligonier’s own Jason Becker of Countryscapes and Gardens. Jason is a certified horticulturist, and a third-generation owner of Fashion Farm Inc. Fashion Farm has been cultivating their 200 acres and their business since 1959. Jason brings a world of knowledge of plants and planting to our symposium.
2:15 p.m.: Session #4, “Prairies and Pollinators” will be given by Ryan Owen of Fremont for Pheasants Forever. Ryan is a senior farm bill biologist for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in Indiana and is the head biologist for a team across the state. Pheasants Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy. Formed in 1982, a group of pheasant hunters saw the connection between upland habitat loss and declining pheasant populations. The more we understand the food chain connections, the more our gardens and farms will thrive.
3:15 p.m.: Session #5, “Expert Panel by Advanced Master Gardeners” will answer your questions. This is your chance to ask your specific questions that these super experienced gardeners can answer. Bring a question or gather information during the day. Bring it on!
3:20 p.m.: Closing Remarks and Wrap up.
This is really a great opportunity, all under one roof, to see what groups and business are out there to support your gardening needs. The Noble County Master Gardeners are excited to bring together these nature experts and share with you this opportunity to see the work of those in our county who are working to improve the health of our community.
