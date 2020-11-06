These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Kirsten Janae, a girl, was born Nov. 4 to Marlin and Sharlene (Miller, Whetstone, Topeka.
Allyson Joy, a girl, was born Nov. 4 to Marlin and Lorin (Miller) Hostetler, Ligonier.
Jared Dean, a boy, was born Nov. 3 to Marlin and Stephanie (Miller) Schmucker, Shipshewana.
Annalyse Joy, a girl, was born Nov. 2 to Melvin and Krista (Lambright) Bontrager, Goshen.
Keith Harvey, a boy, was born Nov. 1 to Jacob and Laura (Stutzman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Serena Diane, a girl, was born Oct. 31 to Lavern and Sharon (Hochstetler) Kuhns, Middlebury.
Lavon Joel, a boy, was born Oct. 28 to Larry and Laura (Yoder) Bontrager, LaGrange.
