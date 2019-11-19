All A’s
Third Grade: Araya Arellano, Luke Koons, Lily Lester, Brady Mizik, Bryce Shultz, Samantha VanGessel and Nicholas Vanscoder.
Fourth Grade: Leighton Blume, Maitlen Booth, Dallas Fahlsing, Carson Fisher, Brenna Goldsberry and Olivia Laur.
Fifth Grade: Averi Amstutz, Mekena Bauer, Zaylee Davies, Gracyn Koons, Isla Kugler, Claire Lash, Lucas Lemmon and Rylee Mizik.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Claire Bloomfield, Zipporah Bradley, Bryson Bush, Katelyn Cain, Eli Froelich, Kyra Hass, Rilee Jurich, Ivyauna Krueckeberg, Dustin Lacey, Cooper Leininger, Isabella Lemmon, McKinley Leslie, Adrian Porter, Jordan Porter, Henry Prater, Caitlyn Ritchie, Christian Short, Kaleb Slone, Cara Smith and Adam Sweeney.
Fourth Grade: Jaylee Baker, Chloe Blaskie, Madalyn Bolen, Rylan Colter, Tanner Dangler, Molli Dean, Liam English, Meggan Green, Taylen Haley, Kaylee Hass, Reed Miller, Leah Riesen, Jackson Scare-Isaac, Grace Shellman, Brayton Smith, Trey Sparkman, Alana Straessle, Kyle Thompson, Brooklyn Walkup and Aubrey Wells.
Fifth Grade: Lily Baermann, Haley Courtney, Damion Ellenwood, Addison English, Abigail Gaff, Rylan Hathaway, Cailyn Lash, Della Munk, Cordelia Peterson, Carly Smith and Riley Woods.
