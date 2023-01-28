At the end of 2022, Thrive by 5 was honored by Be Noble Inc. as number four in the top ten economic development stories of the year. How does child care support economic development? We are glad you asked.
“The need for child care and enhanced early learning solutions to help working parents enter and remain in the workforce, as well as develop the workforce of tomorrow, has been top of mind for all economic developers in the region for many years,” said Lori Gagen, operations director for Be Noble Inc. “We selected Thrive by 5 and the work being done by the coalition as a top story in economic development in Noble County because, after years of being part of ongoing conversations reiterating how important child care and early learning are, Be Noble wanted to celebrate the development of and steps to implement real, strategic solutions.”
Be Noble is one of the founding members of the Thrive by 5 early childhood coalition. As Thrive by 5 expands to encompass LaGrange as well as Noble counties, representatives from the LaGrange County Economic Development Office and LaGrange Chamber of Commerce sit on the steering committee.
Early learning and child care are economic development factors,” said Sara Patrick, executive director for the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. “When our county talent can’t go to work because of lack of sufficient or quality child care, our businesses suffer, which ultimately causes gaps in our local economy.”
“Thrive by 5 illustrates the community’s commitment, through a coalition of like-minded problem-solvers, to sustain and enhance strategies that will enable more working adults to enter and remain in the workforce and enhance the local talent pipeline necessary to support a growing economy,” explained Gagen.
The proof that child care is an economic development issue doesn’t come only from local experts. Thomas P. Miller and Associates, in concert with Ambassador Enterprises and the Regional Chamber of Commerce for Northeast Indiana, conducted an important study. TPMA researched the economic effect of addressing not only increasing the capacity of child care, but also increasing the affordability of child care and how it would affect our community. What they found was compelling.
First, there are 8,987 “work willing” parents in northeast Indiana. These are parents with young children who would get back into the workforce if they could afford quality child care. If we were to create enough child care spots for this to happen, it would generate another $570.7 million in income for families in northeast Indiana. From the development of those jobs, the state would earn up to $26.9 million in new sales and import taxes, and $9.8 million in state income taxes each year. Local governments in northeast Indiana could expect a return of about $10.3 million in income taxes generated annually.
The cost for those additional children to be cared for adds up to about $69.1 million each year. Right now, that cost would come out of families’ pockets.
But, if Indiana were to consider funding a Tri-Share model like the one being launched in Noble County in February, that cost would be split three ways — between the state, employers, and families. Each sector would be responsible for just over $23 million annually, which automatically cuts the family portion by 66%.
That puts $23 million on state government and another $23 million on employers, costs they have not incurred before. However, it’s the return on investment where you begin to see the benefits. Parents will gain that $570 million in new income annually, as we previously noted, and for its investment, the state will earn up to $36 million in new sales, import and income taxes. Employers stand to gain $1.07 billion in Gross Regional Product (GRP).
However optimistic we may be, it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to quickly add 100% of the needed child care spots and get all parents back to work. Even if you scale the numbers back to show that just 10% — 897 – of work-willing parents are able to enter the workforce, the return on investment is still pretty incredible. For their $2.3 million investment each, parents would earn a collective $57 million, the state would gain $3 million in new taxes, and employers would gain up to $108 million in GRP.
This Tri-Share pilot to address affordability is another reason why Thrive by 5 made Be Noble’s top ten list for 2022.
“2022 marked a significant year of change from talking about a problem to developing innovative ways to begin solving the problem — from investing in a full-time coalition coordinator, to grant writing support and awards for providers, to the development of the state’s first Tri-Share Program that will provide a way for local employers to invest in a real, tangible solution as a partner, not a sole investor,” said Gagen.
The Tri-Share program is one small piece of the child care puzzle that will increase affordability for families while helping to stimulate the economy. The even bigger issue is capacity. If all those 8,987 work-willing parents in northeast Indiana want to get back into the workforce, where will their children go? Providers are full, and hundreds are on the waiting lists in Noble County alone.
That’s where visionaries like Jacob Ihrie come in. Ihrie is the town manager of Albion and he recognized the need for more child care spots as an economic development opportunity. He is working with the Albion Redevelopment Commission and Albion Town Council to secure a significant amount of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district funds to help pay for the construction of a new licensed child care center in Albion. Given the data we have shared here today, the estimated 150 new child care spots created by this center will offer a significant return on investment for the state and local governments, as well as our overall economy.
So, does investing in child care support economic development?
The answer is Yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.