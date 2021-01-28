These mini turkey burgers just melt in your mouth thanks to gooey cheese, warm mushrooms and creamy avocado. Try putting these in your big-game day food arsenal for some lighter football food.
Turkey Sliders with Avocado, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese
Calories: 470 Per Serving Protein: 45g Per Serving Fiber: 8g Per Serving Servings: 4 Serving Size: 2 sliders
Ingredients
8 whole-grain slider buns (lowest sodium available)
1-1/4 pounds ground skinless turkey breast
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sliced brown (cremimi) mushrooms
4 slices low-fat Swiss cheese, cut in half
1 medium avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed with a fork
1 medium tomato, cut into 8 slices (about 1/4-inch thick)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 450°F.
Arrange the buns with the cut side up in a single layer on a baking sheet. Set aside.
Using your hands or a spoon, shape the turkey into 8 patties, each about 3 inches in diameter. (The uncooked patties will be larger than the bun and will shrink as they cook.) Sprinkle the salt over each patty.
Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle pan over medium-high heat.
Cook the patties for 2 to 3 minutes. Turn over. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the patties are no longer pink in the center and register 165°F on an instant-read thermometer.
Transfer the patties to the bottoms of the buns.
In the same skillet, cook the mushrooms over medium heat for about 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring frequently.
Spoon the mushrooms onto each patty. Top with the Swiss cheese.
Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven. Bake the sliders for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the Swiss cheese is melted and the buns are heated through. Remove from the oven.
Spread the avocado over the Swiss cheese. Top with the tomato slices. Put the tops of the buns on the sliders.
Using four short skewers, pierce two sliders with each skewer, if desired. Serve immediately.
