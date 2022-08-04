These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Joey Seth, a boy, was born Aug. 3 to Christy and Irene (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
Savannah Alyse, a girl, was born Aug. 2 to Perry and Tara (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange
Titus Joel, a boy, was born Aug. 1 to James and Marlene (Troyer) Miller, Shipshewana.
Isaiah Lynn, a boy, ws born Aug. 1 to Randall and Kristine (Borkholder0 Helmuth, Topeka
Ethan Malachi, a boy, was born Aug. 1 to Gerald and Loretta (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Ryan Michael, a boy, was born July 29 to Myron and Kara (Troyer) Wingard. Topeka.
Maria Nicole, a girl, was born July 29 to Steven and Lavera (Lambright) Yoder, Goshen.
