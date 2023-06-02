KENDALLVILLE — An author talk on “Poster Girls” leads off the program schedule for June at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The “Poster Girls” luncheon is today at 11 a.m. Author Meredith Ritchie will give an author’s talk about her historical fiction novel, “Poster Girls” about American women breaking employment barriers during World War II.
Tickets are $25 for the book, author talk and lunch; or $15 for the author talk and lunch without the book. Register as soon as soon as possible on the CLC website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
Other programs in June are:
Community Events
Community Garden Planting: Volunteers are needed for this free event, Saturday from 2-4 p.m., with the Master Gardeners. Plant warm-season vegetables in the garden off of Sheridan Street on the east side of the CLC.
Women’s Self Defense Class: June 14 at 6 p.m. This class is free, thanks to an anonymous donor. Women can prepare for any situation after taking this self-defense class, taught by the Kendallville Police Department.
Culinary Arts
Cooking Club-6 Weeks of garden to table Meals: June 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m., series continues every Thursday. Price: $100.
Making Baby Food at Home: June 5, 6-8 p.m. Price: $10.
Ice Cream Social: June 20, for children age 4-10, 6 p.m., Carrie Black will teach kids how to make their own ice cream, have a social in the sunshine and take home ingredients to make a sweet treat. Price: $20.
Fine Arts
2 Days-Intro to Stained Glass: June 6 and 8, 1-4 p.m. Choose from five projects and learn patterns, glass section and scoring skills. Price: $50.
Great British “Fake” Baking: June 13, 10 a.m. to noon. Similar to the balding show, student will learn how to build a realistic 3D cake, pastries, sundaes and sweet treats. Price: $25.
2 Weeks: Glass Mosaic Rock: June 21 and 28, 9 a.m. to noon. Karen Stephenson will teach this class on working in traditional mosaic glass or tile.. Students may create their own design or use a template. This medium can be used to make gazing globes, picture frames, birdhouses and garden benches on a rigid surface. Price: $30.
Stampin’ Up: June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Dee Slater will lead a class on how to create beautiful blank greeting cards. Price: $10.
Health and Wellness
Beginner Pickeball: June 24, 8:30 a.m. Brad Beard will teach beginners how to play this popular sport. Price: $15.
Healthier Lunches: June 29, 5 p.m. Learn to choose alternative protein sources such as nuts, beans and soy products for nutritional benefit. Price: Free.
Sewing Arts
Sewing 1010: Sleeveless Top: June 7, 14 and 21, 6 p.m. In this beginner sewing class with Shirley, learn to use your own Simplicity Easy Top Pattern to cut out and sew it together with a sewing machine. Price: $25.
The Pottery
6 Weeks-Teens on Wheels: Jun 5, 12, 19 and 26 and July 10 and 17, 1 p.m. Join Mark and lean the basic of ceramics to make various items. Price: $100.
2 Weeks-Stop, Drop & Bowl: June 8 and 15, 5 p.m. Derek will be on the wheels to teach how to make bowls. Participants may take their bowls or donate them to the Empty Bowl fundraiser. Price: $25.
2 Weeks-Garden Bird Sculpture: June 21 and 28, 5 p.m. Join artist Peggy Tassler to make handcrafted bird sculptures. No experience is needed to start from a ball of clay, then sculpting and adding texture. Price: $30.
Performing Arts
Kids Piano-6 Weeks: age 8 and older, June 5, 2 p.m.
Kids Guitar-6 Weeks: age 8 and older, June 5, 3 p.m.
Join Celeste Gates every Monday to learn how to play the piano and guitar this summer. Parents come to the first day of class. Feel free to bring your own guitar, or borrow one from the CLC. Price: $60 for each class.
New Millennium Jazz Orchestra Concert: June 8, 7 p.m., for a family-friendly performance. Tickets; $20 per person. This Fort Wayne orchestra has performed at The Clyde, Foellinger Theatre and Allen County Public Library.
Open Mic Night: June 15, 6-9 p.m. Local amateur musicians perform in a consistent and safe place that provides entertainment for the community.
