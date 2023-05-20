Vision. Energy. Change. Growth.
If you had to capture those aspects in Noble County, where would go? What would you find?
Local photographers took on the challenge this year, capturing more than 100 photos for a contest hosted by The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Thrive Noble County and Be Noble Inc., the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
The idea spawned from an effort to recreate localized versions of those old corporate motivational posters from yesteryear. You know the ones, where you get a photo set in a thick black frame, something like two baseball players high-fiving and underneath an inspirational term and quote like "Teamwork: It makes the dream work."
So the Noble County groups set out to make it owns, soliciting photos from the community covering fourth terms: Vision. Energy. Change. Growth.
Photographers submitted 101 frames for the contest, 94 of which met the criteria for consideration. A panel narrowed those 94 entries down to pick the top two in each category for use in future marketing campaigns.
"Ideas for submission image usage include marketing and promotional uses for Thrive Noble and Be Noble and Visit Noble, digital and print," said Grace Caswell, executive director for the Noble County CVB. "First place winners in each category will be printed, framed and hung for the Be Noble office, each with the inspirational word category below. Second-place place winners and other favorites will be on display in the Visit Noble/Be Noble/Thrive Noble conference space at 110 S. Orange St."
Here's what Noble County residents captured in their communities:
