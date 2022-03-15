These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Kendal Joe, a boy, was born March 7 to Martin and Sarah (Schrock) Yoder, LaGrange.
Jacob Daniel, a boy, was born March 6 to Joel and Vonda (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Katy Irene, a girl, was born March 6 to Levon and Marla (Bontrager) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Clara Dawn, a girl, was born March 5 to Sharick and Darien (Peake) Yoder, Cassopolis, Michigan.
Malachi Wayne, a boy, was born March 5 to Nathan and Kayla (Bontrager0 Mullet, Goshen.
Karson Brody, a boy, was born March 3 to Marcus and Linda (Hostetler) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Ryan Lynn, a boy, was born March 2 to Ferman and Sharon (Borkholder) Shrock, LaGrange.
Natalyn Faith, a girl, was born March 1 to Myron and Rachel (Stutzman) Miler, Millersburg.
Wyatt Obadiah, a boy, was born March 1 to Aaron and Reaiah (Yoder) Barden, Elkhart.
