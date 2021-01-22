My churches are involved in a reading program. We are reading from the New Testament five days a week. We then have two days a week for reflection. I like the slow and steady pace of this reading program. (I am reading from other parts of the Bible as well but choosing this slow and steady plan for the 2021 year.) I am encouraging my flock to ask questions.
Where do you go if you have questions about faith? I find that many people are afraid to ask questions about the Bible, about God, about Jesus, and certainly about the Holy Spirit? So where do you go if you have questions to seek to understand?
One of the many great things about the internet is that it has put tools at our fingertips to help us seek to understand more. A passage that was hard for many of us this week was about the fig tree in the Gospel of Mark. Here is the passage that I am referring to from Mark 11:12-13 The next day as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, he went to find out if it had any fruit. When he reached it, he found nothing but leaves, because it was not the season for figs.
Let’s pause here and address some issues. Let’s review some history that we can discover when we look up a fig tree.
• A fig tree is mentioned as soon as Deuteronomy in the Bible. In Deuteronomy 8:7-9 we read this; “For the Lord, your God is bringing you into a good land—a land with brooks, streams, and deep springs gushing out into the valleys and hills; a land with wheat and barley, vines and fig trees, pomegranates, olive oil, and honey; a land where bread will not be scarce and you will lack nothing; a land where the rocks are iron and you can dig copper out of the hills.” This is prior to the Israelites entering this “good land” as it is referred to that they were promised by God. So in this list of these GOOD things we can conclude that a Fig Tree is a symbol of something good.
• To understand this passage let’s also look at the verses prior to these in Mark. In Mark 11: 11 “Jesus entered Jerusalem and went into the temple courts. He looked around at everything, but since it was already late, he went out to Bethany with the Twelve.” So, we see that he is taking in all that he sees. The same can be said with this fig tree. He sees fruit and lack thereof fruit!
• So, in the Biblical commentary, I read online (Enduring Word is one you can get for free to get background, powerful thoughts by theologians, and more.) It stated that leaves are a symbol of fruit. The leaves appear AFTER the fruit does. The feeling behind the meaning of this passage is that it stands as a symbol of what was taking place. Keep pondering that as we move forward.
• So, now immediately following this he reenters the temple. He sees people selling doves for sacrifice and overcharging the people. After you have entered the temple courts you cannot exit and bring your own sacrifice in, in other words, you are stuck here. You have to pay what they charge.
After we have gathered all this information we can see a pattern here. Jesus doesn’t like things that claim to be something that they are not! For instance, a tree looks like it has fruit. The signs of fruit are there. We do know that it wasn’t in season in another Gospel but the point is the fruit looked to be there and it was not. This angered Jesus. Then we flip to the other story. Jesus sees people claiming to provide a needed service to people, which they are, but not without gouging them.
Jesus does not like things that are not as they seem.
If we claim to be Christians, we have to have fruit. If the tree has all the signs of fruit but is not producing it is not a good tree. Are we producing fruit? Do people see Jesus in us and through us? If not, we have work to do!
Ask questions and seek to understand!
