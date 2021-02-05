Please read Psalm 14:2; Jeremiah 17:9-10; Proverbs 16:16
“Understanding of life begins with the understanding of patterns.” — Fritjof Capra
“Communication leads to community, intimacy and mutual valuing” – Rollo May
In the search for unity; one must first have understanding and the wisdom to use that understanding wisely. To assume we have an understanding of sorts when we haven’t taken the time to see that understanding through their eyes and lives is ignorance and follies. We only pretend to have understanding and that fantasy will lead towards more division than unity.
In my various callings; I serve communities where darkness has been forever a part of those whom I serve. Generational traditions/patterns (both healthy and not healthy) are what these know as norms in their homes. Some have been able to break from the past because they were able to see their possible future. Others remain because no one has shown them that they can “change their stars” (quote from A Knight’s Tale). People from my generation can’t comprehend the today generation and their decisions/choices. My generation believes we have most of the answers of why we are in the state we are in as a nation, community and so on. Each generation believes this of themselves. Yet, not a one is taking the time needed to see the perspectives of the other’s generation through their eyes and understanding.
Every group who has an identification has a point of view based upon their experiences which is unique to them alone. Using the military as an example: veterans will not open up to others about their experiences when serving in combat areas to ANYONE who hasn’t experienced what they have because no one would understand their journey. And try as you may; you will not get ANY understanding of the darkness they faced because they are trying to protect those they love. To understand that there are things our veterans can’t share is the beginning of seeing through their eyes. This applies to our law enforcement, mental health workers and so on.
If each generation would attempt to gain understanding from one another, what do you think we could accomplish for our families, communities, our various ministries and so on? What if we were able to take/make the time for those whom we believe God has placed on our hearts to reach out to and restore? Could we then bridge gaps of generations and come together in unity and understanding?
This takes commitment on behalf of all parties involved; just as we seek to gain understanding, those we attempt to connect with must equally be willing to engage with us. Equal effort must take place: this could be unbalanced; but it eventually needs to equal out to have real understanding. I can only get as close to someone as much as they allow me to. And as I gain their approval; I must allow equal approval to allow them to become intimate with me at the same level of engagement. Jesus was great at this: look at the different times He engaged with individuals — He met them where they were, as they were and accepted them as they were. He became man to help us to understand that He understands us because He was like us. Jesus can relate to having an adoptive father (Joseph), what it is like to be tempted to follow His physical desires (wilderness temptations), to be falsely accused, to be bullied by the system, to see the injustice at the hands of man, to lose friends/family members to death, to be beaten and put to death, to have His love rejected and to see people lose eternity by their poor choices and lifestyles. He understands this all and more!
We cry for unity; yet we refuse one another access to our struggles, pain and hopelessness. We demand for others to see through our eyes/hearts, yet we keep others blinded for a variety of reasons. We want healing; yet we refuse to go to the Physician who can bring that healing supernaturally, spiritually, and mentally/emotionally/physically. God does this through Jesus and through you and me. Are we willing to invest the time and efforts to bring this to reality? If we are not, unity and understanding will forever slip through our grasp. However, should we commit to understanding; a great deal of healing and unity can take place across the generations and for generations to come.
