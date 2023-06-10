ALBION — Noble County Genealogical Society invites the public to hear some interesting historical stories on a cemetery walk, Monday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
The cemetery is located on the north side of C.R.300N (West Main Street), just a short distance west from the stoplight. The group will meet at the cemetery. Those who attend may want to bring a lawn chair and bug spray.
In case of heavy rain and or storms, the group will meet in the Cole Room in the lower level at the Noble County Public Library, 813 E Main St., Albion.
Society president Margaret Ott and other society members will lead the tour, highlighting some of the people buried there who have interesting stories: Isaac Breeden, Kenneth Clapp, Marcelle K. Foote, Willis Alfred Fox, Charles Albert Howard, Charles Palmer, James Roscoe, Glade Rupert, Nellie (Mrs. Riley) Smith, Alta Stevens, and Leonard and George Worden.
The cemetery was established in 1871 and is also known as Albion Cemetery. The town of Albion assumed ownership in 1965, from the Rose Hill Cemetery Association.
The Noble County Genealogical Society was formed in 1982 to further the interest in genealogy and family history among county citizens, and to make Noble County history available to all. The society publishes a newsletter four times a year; new members are always welcome.
For questions or more information, contact Judy Richter at 260-636-2858 (home), 260-609-3558 (cell), or email judyri@ligtel.com; or Margaret Ott at 260-761-3384 or email maott@ligtel.com.
