“The greatest blessing is breath of life.”
— Lailah Gifty Akita
As we enter 2021, the lesson of 2020 is that life is very fragile. Hopefully we have also learned to count our blessings.
During this year, most of us know of someone who knows someone whose life has been cut short by the COVID-19 virus. That makes me very sad. It also makes me appreciate this quote: “The greatest blessing is breath of life.”
Every year families have to cope with the loss of a family member due to cancer, heart disease, accidental death or some other affliction. That itself is tough, but when you add the COVID-19 virus, it seems like life is piling on pain.
My brother in Florida suffered a massive heart attack in October. We were supposed to get together for a family reunion last summer but because of the COVID-19 virus, it was canceled. I pray that he continues to do well and I pray that I will be able see him sometime. But, right now because of the COVID-19 virus, I can’t get to Florida and no visitors are allowed in his facility.
The one thing I seem to have during this time is time to reflect. I think about all the victims of the virus. I think about what other families are going through and I reflect on how blessed I am. Instead of being upset with having to wear a mask, social distancing, not being able to see friends and family, or go all the places that I like to go, my attitude has changed to the positive. I think of this quote, “Every day is a sacred gift with new sacred grace.” I think about how blessed I am.
Every day is a blessing. Having my health is a blessing. Going for a walk is a blessing. Spending time with my wife is a blessing. Facetiming with my grandkids is a blessing. Watching my granddaughter play high school volleyball on a YouTube channel is a blessing. Sunny days are a blessing, rainy days are a blessing, even snowy days are a blessing, sometimes. During this time, getting a package on the front porch is a blessing! Knowing that a vaccine is around the corner is a blessing! Yes, this year, Christmas Day will not be the same. But, knowing that we have the technology to reach out and connect with our loved ones where ever they may be is a blessing.
This has been a tough year but when I step back and think of my life, I need to remember to count my blessings.
