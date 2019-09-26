FORT WAYNE — Parkview Behavioral Health and several regional partners will be hosting free QPR suicide prevention training sessions Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 different locations throughout the region. QPR stands for “question, persuade and refer,” a technique used to recognize the signs of someone at risk for suicide, offer hope and get that person the support they need.
“Just as people trained in CPR save lives during a cardiovascular emergency, those trained in QPR save lives during a mental health emergency,” said Connie Kerrigan, director of community outreach, Parkview Behavioral Health. “We want the public to have the tools they need to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else they know needs help. This training helps you recognize the signs of a mental health crisis and empowers you to take action.”
Training sessions are open to those age 18 and older at the following times and locations:
Morning sessions – 10 a.m. to noon
• Northeastern Center of Albion, 833 E. Main St., Albion.
• Parkview Center for Healthy Living, located within Parkview Neighborhood Health Center, 3350 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. (This session presented in Spanish)
• Parkview Huntington Hospital, wellness classrooms, 2001 Stults Road, Huntington.
• Parkview LaGrange Hospital EMS Building, main classroom, 0982N 00EW, LaGrange.
• Parkview Physicians Group Medical Plaza, lower level classroom, 442 W. High St., Bryan, Ohio.
• Parkview Whitley Hospital, classrooms A and B, 1260 E. State Road 205, Columbia City.
• Parkview Regional Medical Center, conference rooms B and C, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
Afternoon sessions – 1 to 3 p.m.
• DeKalb Health, conference rooms 303 A, B and C, 1314 E. Seventh St., Auburn. (Park in Lot C; enter in door 61)
• Parkview Center for Healthy Living, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
• Parkview Regional Medical Center, conference rooms B and C, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
• Parkview Center for Healthy Living, Parkview Warsaw YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw.
• Parkview Wabash Hospital, conference rooms A, B and C, 10 John Kissinger Drive, Wabash.
These training sessions are free, but registration is required as space is limited. Visit Parkview.com/PreventSuicide to register and choose a location. Registration will close Oct. 10 or when capacity is reached for individual locations. Call 888-780-3505 for more information.
