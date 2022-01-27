KENDALLVILLE — Adult guitar lessons, a free Valentine concert and several art and cooking classes highlight the February event schedule at the Community Learning Center.
Information and registration forms for all events are on the CLC’s website, thecommunitylearningcenter.org under the “Events” button.
Instructor Matt Rickey will teach guitar skills Wednesdays, Feb. 16 through March 16, to people who are in high school or older. Beginners will meet at 5 p.m. and advanced players will meet at 6:15 p.m.
The community is invited to a free concert, “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing” on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at the CLC auditorium. There are no tickets, but donations for the Performing Arts Committee will be accepted at the door.
Donna Mansfield and Harold Sollenberger will direct local musicians in performances of love songs, old and new, in a format similar to their fall concert, “Stars & Stripes Showcase.”
The Pottery is offering two ceramic skills classes in February. Participants in a Wall Pockets class on Thursdays, Feb. 3 and 10, at 6 p.m. will make their own wall pockets to hold their pottery tools.
A Handbuilding Basics class in the studio on Thursdays, Feb. 17 and 24, at 6 p.m. will teach participants how to make simple slab forms.
Kids will make heart-shaped pizzas in a Books & Baking class Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4:30 p.m. in the CLC kitchen. “Pizza at Sally’s” is the featured book.
Cooks looking for vegetarian options will learn how to make Stuffed Peppers and Banana Bread at a cooking class Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.
Here is the full schedule for February:
Culinary Arts
Kendallville Public Library Presents Meal Prep: Tortellini Pasta Salad: Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.
Cooking with Casa’s: Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. Prepare a five-course, Italian meal with Casa Grill.
Kendallville Public Library Presents Family Bakes: Brownies: Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. Make brownies with the library staff.
Traditional Tamales: Monday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., with the Purdue Extension staff.
Fine arts
Pebble Art: Monday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Make two unique pebble art projects, 4X4 inches and 4X6 inches.
Jelly Roll Quilt: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. learn how to make a jelly roll quilt with instructor Sandy Igney.
Charity Quilting: Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join other quilters in making quilt tops for Quilts Beyond Borders. Bring a sack lunch.
Sunrise Painting: Monday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Artist Peggy Tassler will guide participants in painting a beautiful sunrise.
Patterns 101: Wednesdays, Feb. 23 and March 2, 6 p.m. Learn how to read and follow sewing patterns, terms and markings.
Health & Wellness
Pickleball Open Court Times: Check the CLC’s website, thecommunitylearning center.org, for weekely open times. Text “@69bgkd4” to 81010 to receied text reminders of the schedule.
Parkview Center for Healthy Living
A Healthy Cooking demonstration on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5:15 p.m. will show cooks how to make frozen strawberry and chocolate Greek yogurt bark.
A Check-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the opportunity to have blood work done at a reduced cost. Call 347-8125 to make an appointment for the check-up day.
“Ask the RD” is a 20-minute phone appointment with Parkview’s dietician on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up at thecommunitylearningcenter.org under the “Events” button.
Support Groups
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The group enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improves the quality of life for people experiences the effects of Parkinson’s.
Stroke Support Group: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The group focuses on enriching the lives of people affected by stroke through social activities, group discussions and educational presentations by guest speakers.
Diabetes Support Group: Thursday, Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Trained diabetes educators from Parkview Hospital lead the group in managing diabetes through healthy eating habits and regular physical activity.
Exercise Classes
Zumba: Tuesday and Thursdays, 5:15 p.m. High-energy movements to rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Step: Tuesdays and Thursday, 6 p.m. Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning and plyometric training moves synced to original music designed to match body movements.
Chair Yoga: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Move through a complete set of yoga postures in a safe experience. Seated and standing postures are designed to increase flexibility, balance, and range of motion while reducing anxiety and stress.
Senior Strong: Mondays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m.
Rock Steady Boxing: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. This unique exercise program is based on boxing training adapted for people with Parkinson’s Disease. The program serves men and women of all ages and skill levels with exercises for stretching, balance and non-contact boxing fitness to enhance quality of life.
