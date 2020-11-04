ANGOLA — Steuben County Purdue Extension Educator Tami Mosier will teach a program on brain development at 6 p.m. tonight at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St.
It will also be offered on Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at Brockville Commons in Fremont.
The topic is the “positive and negative social supports” of brain development.
“In a still COVID-19 world, how do we support local youth and adolescents?” asks program literature.
It is geared toward parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches, youth workers and other who are in regular contact with youth. There will be discussion about influences on children and teenagers that can build brain function or alternately hamper it.
The brain grows starting before birth and continuing into early childhood. Although the brain continues to develop and change into adulthood, the first eight years can build a foundation for future learning, health and life success, says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Things that affect brain development, according to the CDC, are proper nutrition starting in the mother’s pregnancy, exposure to toxins or infections and the child’s experiences with other people and the world.
“Positive or negative experiences can add up to shape a child’s development and can have lifelong effects,” says a CDC report at cdc.gov/ncbddd/childdevelopment/early-brain-development.
Children grow and learn best in a safe environment where they are protected from neglect and from extreme or chronic stress with plenty of opportunities to play and explore.
“Adolescents differ from adults in the way they behave, solve problems and make decisions. There is a biological explanation for this difference. Studies have shown that brains continue to mature and develop throughout childhood and adolescence and well into early adulthood,” says a report by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Young people tend to be more impulsive and less conscious of social cues.
Mosier, youth development educator for Steuben County Purdue Cooperative Extension and 4-H coordinator, has worked with local families and children for many years. The Extension office is located on the bottom floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
