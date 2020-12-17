KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced the January programs for children and youth:
Read, Pause, Play: Scaredy Squirrel
Tuesday, Jan. 5, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and grab this activity kit for preschoolers. Instructions included will guide you to one of our online services to watch/read a book together and then pause along the way to complete an activity. Kits are available while supplies last on a first come, first served basis.
Oreo: Take & Taste
Thursday, Jan. 7, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in for your last chance to test various flavors of America’s favorite cookie —THE OREO! First come, first served, while supplies last. Open to grades K-12 in Kendallville only.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
Read, Pause, Play: Under the Snow
Tuesday, Jan. 12, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and grab this activity kit for preschoolers. Instructions included will guide you to one of our online services to watch/read a book together and then pause along the way to complete an activity. Kits are available while supplies last on a first come, first served basis.
Shrinky Dink Creations
Thursday, Jan. 14, at both library locations
Stop in and grab a kit to make a variety of tiny creations. Just color, cut, and bake. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Open to grades K-12.
Read, Pause, Play: I Wish You More
Tuesday, Jan. 19, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and grab this activity kit for preschoolers. Instructions included will guide you to one of our online services to watch/read a book together and then pause along the way to complete an activity. Kits are available while supplies last on a first come, first served basis.
Snowy Owl
Thursday, Jan. 21, at both library locations
Make sure to grab this adorable Snowy Owl kit. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Open to grades K-12.
Read, Pause, Play: Chicken, Pig, Cow
Tuesday, Jan. 26, Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and grab this activity kit for preschoolers. Instructions included will guide you to one of our online services to watch/read a book together and then pause along the way to complete an activity. Kits are available while supplies last on a first come, first served basis.
Yarn Monsters
Thursday, Jan. 28, at both library locations
Simple supplies = cute monsters! Stop in and grab your kits today! Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Open to grades K-12.
