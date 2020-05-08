My friend Lauren Wiseman shared this recipe on Facebook and I thought I’d give it a try using honey from my hives, my homemade vanilla extract and dandelions plucked from my yard.
The cookies are crunchy and sweet with a full flavor and a little citrus tang. I used slightly more honey than the recipe called for.
Honey dandelion shortbread cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
scant 2/3 cup sugar
1 heaped tablespoon honey
1/2 cup loosely packed dandelion petals
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
coarse sugar, for topping, optional
Instructions
Gather your dandelions and pluck out the yellow petals until you have a lightly packed 1/2 cup of petals. Discard the rest of the flower. Try to wash the petals as best you can as they will get sticky when wet.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl with a hand mixer), cream together the butter, sugar, and honey until light and fluffy. Mix in the dandelion petals.
On low speed, add the salt and vanilla and then slowly add the flour until it is just incorporated into the dough. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Turn the dough onto a couple large sheets of plastic wrap and roll it into a log that is about 2-2.5 inches in diameter. Wrap the dough and place in the refrigerator for at least an hour, or overnight.
When ready to bake, line two baking sheets with parchment or silicone baking mats. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice the log into about 1/4-inch slices and place on the baking sheets, about 1 inch apart. Sprinkle each with a little coarse sugar, if desired.
Bake for 9-11 minutes, until the edges and bottoms are turning golden. Let cool for a couple of minutes on the baking sheets and then place the cookies on a cooling rack to fully cool.
Store cookies in an airtight container. They are more flavorful a day or two after baking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.