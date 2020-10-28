KENDALLVILLE — Albert James Grawcock of Kendallville will celebrate his 100th birthday on Nov. 4.
He was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Noble County. He graduated with the Class of 1939 at Avilla High School.
He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Gorrell, on Nov. 8, 1941, and they were married 69 years. Bonnie passed away in May 2011.
Al served as a rifleman with General George Patton’s 3rd Army during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. He is a retired farmer and also retired from International Harvester.
Al enjoyed many hours of exploring the woods on his property after retirement, occasionally searching for mushrooms or running from a wild turkey. He always enjoys spending time with his family.
He has four children and their spouses: Jim and Kathy Grawcock, formerly of Garrett and now of Rotunda West, Florida; Ruthann Hervey of Wasilla, Alaska; John and Betty Grawcock of Ligonier; and Les and Renee Grawcock, formerly of Auburn and now of Tucson, Arizona; 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate this historic birthday with him, please address cards and letters to:
Albert Grawcock
2879 S. Lima Road, Apartment 126
Kendallville, IN 46755
