KENDALLVILLE — More families have been able to take advantage of On My Way Pre-K than ever before in the current school year.
For the 2022-2023 school year, On My Way Pre-K manager Emily Syslo reports that six families qualified in LaGrange County, while 17 families from Noble County participated in the program this year.
On My Way Pre-K awards grants to 4-year-olds from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten. Families who receive a grant may use it at any approved On My Way Pre-K program.
In LaGrange County, approved programs include Imagination Station, Lima Brighton Preschool, and Wolcott Mills Preschool. That’s more programs than in Noble County, where Avilla Elementary Preschool and the Kendallville Day Care Center are approved to participate.
Syslo says that Noble County’s programs could grow, however, as St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School has begun the application process to accept On My Way Pre-K grants.
Participation is limited to programs that are Paths to Quality Level 3 or 4, and can include homes, centers, ministries, and schools. Children may be eligible for a grant if they live in a household that earns 185% or less of the Federal Poverty Level. For a family of four, that would total $4,278.00 per month before taxes.
On My Way Pre-K applications are expected to open on March 1 for the 2023-24 school year. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda for 2023 includes plans to expand these grants to include more families. Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble Counties, will be watching the legislation closely.
Information about On My Way Pre-K can be found at https://www.in.gov/fssa/carefinder/on-my-way-pre-k/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.