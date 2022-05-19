While the Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa was meeting May 11 at the home of Lori Jansen, Julie Carmicheal was presenting Beta's scholarship and awards to East Noble High School seniors during the annual honors night. Receiving the Beta scholarship was Drew Sillaway; receiving the Beta Associate Chapter English Award was Natalie Getts, and the Beta Associate Chapter Vocal Music Award went to Courtney Cooper.
The meeting at the home of Lori Jansen began with a presentation by Jenna Anderson, Early Childhood Education Coalition coordinator at Noble Thrive by Five.
She told how and why the Noble Thrive by Five came to be. As their handout states, “Our Early Childhood Education Coalition is dedicated to helping the community thrive by increasing the capacity, affordability and quality of child care and early learning opportunities in Noble County.”
Noble County has been identified as needing child care. Several child care organizations have long waiting lists. This not only affects families, but businesses as well. Some people have given up, or have not been able to maintain a job because of the lack of child care. This leaves the businesses short staffed. Several businesses, and business leaders, are working with Noble Thrive by Five trying to find a solution to meet families' needs, and that in turn will have a positive affect on businesses.
Following honors night at East Noble, Julie Carmicheal joined the meeting.
Secretary Linda Jansen read thank yous for monetary donations from Kendallville Cares, Inc., and Noble House Ministries.
Thank yous for Christmas and Easter remembrances came from Sandy Stephens and Jill Jollief.
Fine Arts Committee members LouAnne Pillers and Jane Doyle distributed tickets for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the Wagon Wheel Playhouse Theatre on June 8. Members will have dinner at the Boat House prior to the performance.
Members voted to donate $25 to Drug Free Noble County. In the past, $50 had been budgeted for Noble County Community Concerts. Community Concerts has joined together with the CLC forming the CLC Performing Arts. Members decided to keep the $50 in the budget, giving it to the CLC Performing Arts.
Members also voted to increase the Memorial Fund from $30 to $75 per individual recognized.
The next meeting will be the Fine Arts Party at the Wagon Wheel on June 8.
