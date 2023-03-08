ALBION — Land leasing, fence law, liability, and other legal topics will be discussed during “The Legal Side of Agriculture” program on March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon in the new County Annex building in Albion.
“The Legal Side of Agriculture” will feature Roger McEowen, professor of agriculture law and taxation at Washburn University School of Law. Professor McEowen conducts seminars annually across the United States for farmers, agricultural business professionals, lawyers, and other tax professionals. He also conducts two radio programs, each airing twice a month.
In addition, his two-minute radio program, “The Agricultural Law and Tax Report,” is heard daily by over 2 million listeners on farm radio stations from New York to California as well as SiriusXM 147. McEowen can also be seen as a weekly guest on RFD-TV, where he discusses various agricultural law and tax topics.
To participate, register as soon as possible at <https://tinyurl.com/AgLaw23>. There is a $20 per person fee to attend the program. For any questions, concerns, or the need for reasonable accommodations, please contact 260-636-2111.
Farmers should know that it is a good practice to put a land lease in writing, or that they should include a statement in the lease stating that a partnership between the landlord and tenant is not created by the lease agreement. This type of provision is normally included in a cash lease for liability purposes.
It is a good practice to put a land lease in writing because the property owner will want a copy of the lease to refer back to when issues arise between the landlord and the tenant or in the event someone dies. It also outlines when termination notice should be given, how the landlord is compensated, and other important details about the agreement. In Indiana, a verbal lease is allowed but a written lease is recommended.
Leasing is just one part of agriculture that involves legal issues that farmers and landlords should be aware of. Fence law is another legal topic that many may not be aware of. Fence law provisions dictate when a fence is required, who is responsible to construct the fence.
