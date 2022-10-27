ANGOLA — Andrea Mendoza of LaGrange is a part of the cast of “Dracula,” the fall play at Trine University Theatre. She is a sophomore from LaGrange majoring in biomedical engineering, and is cast as the Maid, the understudy for Mina and in the ensemble.
The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts. The play is a free CHAT credit event for Trine students; tickets are $10 each for the general public.
Written in 1897, Bram Stoker’s classic novel has inspired many stories, movies and shows. The Trine students will perform an adaptation completed by Steven Dietz in 1996.
Lou Ann Homan, Trine lecturer, is serving as director and intends to use a darker storyline regarding Dracula’s journey across Europe instead of comedic tones. She is assisted by stage manager Jacob McNeal and Kelsey Flowers, assistant to the director.
Other cast members are: Sean Carpenter, a junior from Fort Wayne, majoring in mechanical engineering, ensemble; Caden Daffron, a sophomore from Granger, majoring in computer engineering, ensemble; Anna Dressler, a junior from Fort Wayne, majoring in design engineering technology, understudy for Lucy and ensemble; Dominic Garner, a freshman from Waterloo, majoring in computer science and information technology, as Seward; Benton Knox, a sophomore from Indianapolis majoring in mechanical engineering, as Harker; Chantale Leavell, a senior from Gary, majoring in biochemistry, as Mina; Muriel Mackie, a sophomore from Hillsdale, Michigan, majoring in marketing, as Dracula; Ethan Merkle, a freshman from Muncie, majoring in computer science and information technology, as the understudy for Dracula and ensemble; Amelia Mills, a senior from Indianapolis, majoring in English, as Renfield; Annalise O’Daniel, a freshman from Indianapolis, majoring in civil engineering, as Lucy; Aidan Smith, a junior from Connersville, majoring in mechanical engineering, as Van Helsing; and Parker Tillmon, a senior from Sturgis, Michigan, majoring in forensic science, ensemble
The Trine Theatre program is part of the university’s Department of Humanities and Communication. Any student, staff, faculty or community member is welcome to participate.
