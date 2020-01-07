These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Dena Joy, a girl, was born Jan. 2 to Loren and Doris (Yoder) Lehman, LaGrange.
Audrey Noelle, a girl, was born Jan. 3 to Ervin and Cheryl (Bontrager) Yoder, Middlebury.
Gracelyn Nicole, a girl, was born Jan. 4 to Myron and Retha (Bontrager) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Julia Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 5 to Ed and Velda (Miller) Yoder, Middlebury.
Eric Devon, a boy, was born Jan. 5 to Devon and Inez (Hostetler) Kuhns, LaGrange.
Lucas Jay, a boy, was born Jan. 5 to Harley and Loranna (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
