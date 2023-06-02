A few seats remain for garden tea
WOLCOTTVILLE — Reservations are open for a garden tea on Saturday, June 10, at a home at 2365 E. C.R. 800S. Ladies are encourage to wear a bonnet and gentlemen are welcome.
The tea includes a buffet served at 1 p.m., and live entertainment. The rain date is June 17. Admission is $5 per person. To make reservations, call 260-854-2323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.