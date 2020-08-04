KENDALLVILLE — Storytime at the Kendallville Public Library has traditionally been a hands-on learning experience for kids. Since the library staff can’t provide that in-person experience right now, they have developed plans to help children learn virtually, while still participating in fun and educational activities.
Every week on Monday at 11 a.m., the library will post a Storytime video on its Kendallville Public Library Facebook page featuring Miss Courtney and Miss Tracey. During this video, they will read stories and talk about activities geared toward the five skills of “Every Child Ready to Read” — reading, writing, talking, singing and playing.
When parents have watched the video, they may pick up a kit for preschool children on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, and a Storytime calendar for each month through December. Kits are available at the children’s service desk in Kendallville and the customer service desk in Rome City.
Parents and children should complete the activities provided throughout the week, taking pictures to track progress and fun to share with the library. Participants will earn “Brag Tags” along the way and track their progress by moving a game piece on a giant board game toward a finish line.
Call the library’s youth department at 260-343-2024 for more information about Virtual Storytime.
