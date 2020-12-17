Recipe

Colorful sprinkles add a festive touch to chocolate-drizzled popcorn.

This simple confection offers all the taste and color of the holidays.

Holiday Popcorn

Ingredients

8 cups popped popcorn

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Candy sprinkles

Directions

Spread popcorn in thin layer on serving platter.

Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.

Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.

Immediately sprinkle desired amount of sprinkles over warm chocolate-coated popcorn.

Allow drizzles to set up until firm. Serve.

