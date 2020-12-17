This simple confection offers all the taste and color of the holidays.
Holiday Popcorn
Ingredients
8 cups popped popcorn
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
Candy sprinkles
Directions
Spread popcorn in thin layer on serving platter.
Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.
Melt white chocolate chips over a double boiler or in the microwave. Drizzle over popcorn.
Immediately sprinkle desired amount of sprinkles over warm chocolate-coated popcorn.
Allow drizzles to set up until firm. Serve.
