Pork burger sale today in Ligonier

LIGONIER — Ligonier Rotary Club will sell pork burgers today from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Family Dollar-Ace parking lot. Sandwiches are $5 each or a frozen box of 18 pork burgers in $30.

