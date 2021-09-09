These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Braydin Joseph, a boy, was born Sept. 8 to Lavon and Doris (Lambright) Yoder, Millersburg.
Allison Kate, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to James and Carol (Schmucker) Schlabach, Shipshewana
Kayanna Jo, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to Eugene and Rhoda (Hershberger) Lambright, Goshen.
Savannah Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to Melvin and Sharon (Yoder) Chupp, Goshen.
Zacchaeus Michael, a boy, was born Sept. 3 to Aaron and Marla (Stolzfus) Schrock.
Jarin Lee, a boy, was born Sept. 1 to Lamar and Joann (Borkholder) Miller, LaGrange.
Eden Claire, a girl, was born Sept. 1 to Joe and Melena (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Kenlyn Joe, a boy, was born Aug. 31 to Marlin and Velma (Graber) Miller, Wawaka.
Leah Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 31 to Perry and Edna (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Lindsey Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 30 to Homer and Erma (Miller) Mullet, Topeka.
