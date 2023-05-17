ALBION — The Albion S.T.A.R. Team is seeking vendors to participate in special events and Market on the Square this summer in Albion.
Home-based vendors, farmers, and food trucks are invited to participate in the Summer Kickoff on Friday, June 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the courthouse square in downtown Albion.
The event is held in conjunction with the annual Chain O’Lakes Festival Classic Car Show. Albion S.T.A.R. Team volunteers will present a life-sized game of Albionopoly on the sidewalks around the courthouse, a cornhole tournament, cash bar and vendor area.
Albion’s Market on the Square is an open air, pop-up market that will take place every Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p., beginning May 29 (Memorial Day, and on Saturdays beginning June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 9.
Albion S.T.A.R. Team will also host a Fall Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the square. The Fall Celebration includes a vendor row, scarecrow workshop and game.
Vendors must preregister by completing an application at albionstarteam.org/market-on-the-square. For more information, contact Kayla Traylor at 260-927-3851 or kaylatraylor@yahoo.com.
There is a fee of $15 per vendor for the Summer Kickoff and Fall Celebration. However, participation in Market on the Square at any other time is free. Vendors are responsible for adhering to all health and safety rules and regulations. Find Albion Market on the Square on Facebook for more information and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.