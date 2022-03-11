KENDALLVILLE — A Kendallville history panel will return to the Kendallville Public Library Saturday at noon, Leah Dresser, adult services manager, has announced.
Trevor Tipton will be talking about Native American artifacts from the Kendallville area and a few of the villages that were here at the time of pioneer exploration of the county.
Terry Housholder will share stories from his research about Kendallville’s historic downtown.
Amanda Blackman will be discussing a few of the houses and families from the Cochard book, possibly Stutely Whitford and Jerry Anderson.
Mike Mapes will be bringing his historic Kendallville postcards.
“We will also leave some time for questions,” Dresser said. “One really neat thing about the panel we did last year was that we ended up getting an amazing McCray Memorial Hospital sign donated to the local history room.”
The event will be from noon to 2 p.m.
