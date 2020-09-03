ALBION — Visit Noble County is looking for talented artists to design themed street banners to be displayed in five Noble County communities for Noble County Street Art 2021. This celebration of art will show off the county’s unique assets.
Artists are challenged to create unique and vibrant works of art that highlight the attractions in a captivating and creative way. Selected artists will have their artwork transferred to large street pole banners displayed in cities and towns throughout the county during the summer of 2021.
All artwork and entry forms are due no later than Monday, Nov. 30. Entries will be judged by a panel of professional artists. There is no cost to enter.
Preference will be given to these tourism themes: Chain O’Lakes State Park, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, Mid-America Windmill Museum, Fairs and Festivals, Fairies, Gnomes and Trolls; Lakes and Trails, Agricultural Tourism, local food and local sports.
Entries must:
• Fit one or more of the themes listed
• Be the artist’s own original design
• Submitted on cardstock or digitally (dimensions 4.25”x10” in a vertical design format)
• Be a finished artwork, colored in the manner the artist intends to see reproduced on a banner
• Feature bold and vibrant colors
• NOT include any letters, numbers, logos, or other licensed images
• A completed entry form must accompany the artwork
Artists may submit their work using the Google form found at www.visitnoblecounty.com or by mailing it to 110 S. Orange St. Albion, IN 46701. Works will be selected based upon creativity and how well the theme is explored and expressed. Winners will be announced by 2021.
Email info@visitnoblecounty.com for information.
