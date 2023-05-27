Ashleigh Hoskins of Kimmell and Irais Ibarra of Kendallville were among more than 640 students named to the dean’s list for the spring term at the University of Evansville. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. The University of Evansville is a private, comprehensive university located in the southwestern region of Indiana, established in 1854.
These Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the spring 2023 semester:
Bristol Bailer of Hudson, majoring in Psychology-BS; Lydia Boyles of Rome City, majoring in Doctor of Physical Therapy; Johnathon Clifton of Rome City, majoring in Biology/PA 4+2 ½; Olivia Drerup of Kendallville, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure; Joseph Emenhiser of Albion, majoring in Design Engineering Technology; Kodi Engle of Orland, majoring in Design Engineering Technology; Keaton Fleeman of Howe, majoring in Social Studies Education; Omar Flores of Ligonier, majoring in Chemical Engineering; Gillian Hartman of Middlebury, majoring in Exercise Science; Collin Hire of LaGrange, majoring in Sport Management; Bianca Johnston of Kendallville, majoring in Elementary Education-Special Education Dual Licensure; Connor Kissinger of Garrett, majoring in Psychology-BS; Matthew Kumfer of LaGrange, majoring in Associate in Business Administration; Faith Llera of LaGrange, majoring in Finance and MBA; Trystan McCreery of Kendallville, majoring in Social Studies Education; Bailey Sampson of Ligonier, majoring in Exercise Science; Jon-Matthew Spaw of Avilla, majoring in Mathematics; Madelyn Summers of Kendallville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; Kelsi Warfield of Garrett, majoring in Doctor of Physical Therapy; and Luke Ice of Garrett, majoring in Master of Business Administration.
