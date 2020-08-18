FORT WAYNE — PBS Fort Wayne launched “Be My Neighbor Summer Camp,” a virtual summer camp experience for area kids on Monday. This effort is made possible by PNC “Grow Up Great” with special thanks to Fred Rogers Productions.
This virtual summer camp will be available online at PBS Fort Wayne’s website at https://pbsfortwayne.org/for-kids/summercamp with a new activity video being posted each day.
In addition, a new daily activity video will be posted to PBS Fort Wayne’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PBSFortWayne/) at 9 a.m. each day, through Friday, Aug. 21.
Downloadable PDF files of each day’s lesson will be unveiled with the videos each day on the web page. In addition, a downloadable PDF of the complete guide booklet distributed to area at-risk kids is available for parents, grandparents and anyone caring for area children to download.
Prior to the camp’s beginning, PBS Fort Wayne, in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries, Brightpoint and Youth Services Bureau of Huntington have helped PBS Fort Wayne distribute 1,000 Summer Camp Activity Bags that are focused on providing fun, hands-on summer camp style activities to be enjoyed by families of at-risk children.
Through these virtual camp activities and materials distributed locally, PBS Fort Wayne, the PNC Foundation, Fred Rogers Productions and all partner agencies to allow area children to have a summer camp experience they may have missed, even as the school year begins in northeast Indiana.
The online content, combined with the activity bags are designed to encourage children to safely explore, learn, and grow as safely as possible and be “caring neighbors” during these challenging and unprecedented times.
For more information about this area-wide collaborative effort, contact Jodi Hamilton, PBS Fort Wayne’s education outreach coordinator, via email at jodihamilton@wfwa.org.
