Trivia night Thursday at Cahoots
ANGOLA — Teams of up to five people are invited to get involved in Trivia Night at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Cahoots Youth Advisory Council, the event promises fast-paced fun for all ages. Emceed by Cahoots Director Tom Adamson, it is expected to last about an hour.
Free entry to parks for veterans
All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to Indiana Department of Natural Resources state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas on Veterans Day, Wednesday.
Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service where entrance gates are in operation.
