WOLCOTTVILLE — The Johnson Township Fire Department will serve boneless chicken thighs and Amish-made fried pies for a fundraiser Saturday, May 29, at the former IGA parking lot, across from the Lassus gas station.
Serving begins at 10 a.m. and continues until sold out. A meal of one boneless chicken thigh and one Amish fried pie is $10. Proceeds from the chicken barbecue will be used to buy turnout gear for the firefighters.
Library closing for Memorial Day
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. to begin the Summer Adventure.
